Louis Mac Nickias
Jackson - Louis Mac Nickias, 58, passed away August 23 at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan GA after a brief illness.
Mac graduated from JCM and The University of Memphis. He worked for Bendix and Maytag until their closing. He currently worked at GE Monogram in Selmer as Quality Control Manager.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy, and his son Shea. Also his sister Beth (Tommy) and brother John and mother in law Brooksie Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Alice Nickias and aunt Georgia Gentry
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to The .
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 27, 2019