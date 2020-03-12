Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Nerren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Nerren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Nerren Obituary
Louise Nerren

Jackson - Louise passed away at Henderson Health and Rehab in Henderson TN. on March 9, 2020. Louise resided in the Mercer, Tennessee area for most of her life.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be held at George A. Smith & Sons South Chapel from 12 to 2 PM.

Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Reverend Carl White officiating at the service. Interment will be at Maple Springs Cemetery near Mercer TN. The family requests memorial gifts go to the Mercer Baptist Church in Mercer TN or to the Maple Springs Cemetery Fund.

A full obituary is on our website at www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now