|
|
Louise Nerren
Jackson - Louise passed away at Henderson Health and Rehab in Henderson TN. on March 9, 2020. Louise resided in the Mercer, Tennessee area for most of her life.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be held at George A. Smith & Sons South Chapel from 12 to 2 PM.
Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Reverend Carl White officiating at the service. Interment will be at Maple Springs Cemetery near Mercer TN. The family requests memorial gifts go to the Mercer Baptist Church in Mercer TN or to the Maple Springs Cemetery Fund.
A full obituary is on our website at www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020