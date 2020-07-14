1/
Lucille Freeman
1927 - 2020
Lucille Freeman

Jackson - Lucille Freeman, age 93, passed away July 13, 2020. She was born in Centerville, TN on April 25, 1927. She was the daughter of James Ellis Hooper and Willie June Ballard Hooper. She was a member of Old Hickory Church of Christ. Lucille was known as a great cook and also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Brown Freeman of Jackson, TN, her two daughters Glenda Norment and husband Norm of Decaturville, TN, Cathy Gainer and husband Willis of Albuquerque, NM, three grandchildren Nicole Whittemore and husband Benji of Murfreesboro, TN, Nick Norment of Jackson, TN, Leah Gainer of Albuquerque, NM, and three great grandchildren Braedan, Jackson and Brooks of Murfreesboro, TN.

She is also survived by two brothers, Howell Hooper and wife Gretel of Huntsville, AL and Frank Hooper and wife Shirley of Franklin, TN.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph Hooper, J.T. Hooper, Paul Hooper, Clint Hooper; her sisters Sue Nash and Wylodean Tice.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Greg Needham officiating. Social Distancing and masks are required as per local and state health guidelines in attending this service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
