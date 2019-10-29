Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305

Luther Jerome Page

Luther Jerome Page Obituary
Luther Jerome Page

Jackson - Luther Jerome Page, 73, died October 27th at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was the son of the late Luther J Page and Helen Moore Page.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonita Davis Page, sons Robert (Shannon), Michael (Eliza), his twin sister Joan Page and sister Gail Murchison. He is also survived by his grandchildren Trevor and Max Page and Laina and Claire Page and his lifelong best friend, Jim McCreight. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Page and sisters Jonell McAlexander, Linda Patterson, and infant sister Dianne Page.

Jerome started working for the Jackson Sun as a paperboy at the age of 12 and worked in their mailroom when he became a teenager. After his graduation from Jackson High School in 1964 he went to work full time for The Jackson Sun and remained there until his retirement in 2009.

He loved working in his yard and was recognized by many people as having the prettiest yard in his neighborhood. He cherished his family and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was very quick witted, and we will miss his humor and his jokes.

The family would like to thank Dr Jim Crenshaw, Dr Bryan Tygart, Dr Debra Rainey and all the nursing staff on the 6th Floor of the hospital for their dedicated care. We would also like to thank his most special nurse, his daughter in law Eliza Page, for her devoted and loving care during his illness.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Archie Owen and Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating.

The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service time at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111, www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
