Medina - Mrs. Lynda C. Whitten (nee Warrington), 75, of Medina, TN passed away suddenly Saturday evening Sep. 12, 2020 of a heart attack. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John L. Whitten also of Medina, her brother, Ray Warrington (Bobbi) of Bend, Oregon and 3 children, Kim Douglas, of Atlanta, Georgia, Sean Douglas (Emily) of Bothell, Washington and Kevin Berry (Amanda) of Toledo, Ohio, as well as Mr. Whitten's daughters Kimberly Robinson (James) of Jackson, Tennessee and Elizabeth Frank (Bob) of Memphis, Tennessee, both of whom Lynda considered her own. She was preceded in death by her infant son Timothy Berry and her parents Pat and Doris Warrington of Mountain View, California. She was the doting grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A talented pianist, Lynda served as the church accompanist for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sandy, Utah and Jodeco Road United Methodist in Stockbridge, Georgia. She was a patient, caring piano teacher to numerous pre-teen students during her time in Georgia. Piano, however, was not her greatest talent. Her love, care and support of her family and friends was her true legacy and she will be sorely missed.



Lynda was an avid dog lover and rescued several mixed breeds over the years. Her dedication to their care and well being was a driving force in her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society.



According to her wishes Lynda will be cremated with a family only memorial/celebration of her life to be held at 3 pm on Saturday the 19th of September at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home in Jackson, Tennessee.









