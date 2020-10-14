1/
Maggie Mae Acred
Maggie Mae Acred

Jackson - Maggie Mae Acred, age 91 of Jackson, passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home.

Maggie was born on October 27, 1928 in Bells, TN, to the late Benjamin Aud and Doshie Mae Emison Stephenson. She was a Cafeteria Manager for Westover School and West Junior High. She was a longtime, well-loved member of the Westover Community and Westover Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durward Acred; her son, Danny Acred; and eight siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ross (Larry); grandchildren, Chris Smith (Kathy); Dana Patrick; and Barry Smith, all of Jackson; two step grandchildren, Joe and Chad Ross; five great grandchildren; and eight step great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Stan Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
