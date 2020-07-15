Or Copy this URL to Share

Magnolia C. Nelson



Jackson - Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cerro Gordo MBC. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm -6:00 pm, Sunday July 19, 2020 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.



Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. She is survived by five sons Jonathan Nelson(Madilyn), Rev. William Nelson, Jr. (Eleanor), Barton Nelson (Jennie), Ronald Nelson (Sharon), Dennis Nelson (Callie); four daughters Cheryl Nelson Emery, Kathy Nelson, Joyce Wardlow (Willie), Eula Brown.









