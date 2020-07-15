1/1
Magnolia C. Nelson
Magnolia C. Nelson

Jackson - Graveside Services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cerro Gordo MBC. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm -6:00 pm, Sunday July 19, 2020 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. She is survived by five sons Jonathan Nelson(Madilyn), Rev. William Nelson, Jr. (Eleanor), Barton Nelson (Jennie), Ronald Nelson (Sharon), Dennis Nelson (Callie); four daughters Cheryl Nelson Emery, Kathy Nelson, Joyce Wardlow (Willie), Eula Brown.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bledsoe Funeral Home, Inc.
256 Middleton Street
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-1521
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bruce E. Bledsoe
