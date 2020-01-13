|
Margaret Carter Odell
Jackson,TN and Dickson, TN - Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Tommy Nicks and Rob Browning will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.
Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the s, RIFA (soup kitchen) P.O. Box 2301, Jackson, TN 38302-2301 or to the Gideons.
Mrs. Odell, age 97, of Jackson, TN formerly of Dickson, TN died Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, daughter of the late Tony Lee and Edna Pierce Carter. Known as MiMi by family was born March 2, 1922, married December 22, 1941 to Dorris B. Odell known by family as DeeDee. They were married 62 ½ years before he died in 2003. Nothing pleased her more than being Mrs. Dorris Odell and always his bride. Before retirement the Odells owned Dickson Insurance Agency for many years. They were members of the Dickson First United Methodist Church for 60 years before moving to Jackson, TN and joining First United Methodist Church there in 2000.
Margaret was a life member of United Methodist Women, and after moving to Jackson enjoyed working at RIFA in the soup kitchen. She was a devoted wife and mother and kept the home fires burning during WWII and Korean Conflict while Dorris was deployed. The delight of her life in later years were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters; Linda Odell Browning and husband, Bob, Judy Odell Simpson and her husband, Ken, her grandchildren; Patricia Lynn Browning, Robert Odell Browning and his wife, Natalie, Marla Simpson Waters and her husband, Kris, her great grandchildren; Richard (Ric) Thomas Browning, Margaret Ann Browning, Maddie Waters, Reese Waters, and Graham Waters.
Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson,TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020