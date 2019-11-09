|
Margaret Frankland Hudson
Jackson - Margaret Frankland Hudson, 94, passed away on November 7, 2019, surrounded by family. The daughter of the late General Robert Ernest Frankland, Sr. and Leila Harris Frankland, Margaret was born on January 30, 1925 in Jackson, TN. At a young age, she started drawing pictures of her sister's friends. She quickly grew into a prolific portrait artist, attending art school at the Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon, Georgia and Pratt Institute in New York City. Throughout her life she taught art lessons and was a beloved figure of the Jackson art scene. In addition to numerous private collections, her artwork is also featured in public locations around Jackson, including the Jackson Clinic, Jackson Country Club, University of Memphis-Lambuth, and First United Methodist Church. Her artwork has also traveled across Tennessee and to homes in states across the South. On July 25, 2010, The Jackson Sun featured her in "Portrait of a Life Well Lived."
To those who knew her, her personality was as elegant as her portraits, and, to her family, she was known for her generosity and hospitality. Her personal motto was "Blessed is the day the Lord hath made." Margaret was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Alan Prewitt, Jr., Esq., Walter Hudson, Jr., and Elbert "Bubba" Stegall; and her brother Ernest Frankland, Jr. She is survived by her five children Alan Hudson, Cissy Williams, Walter (LaDawn) Hudson III, John Hudson, and Ernest Hudson; her thirteen grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister Leila Lawrence.
Memorial services will be held at 2 pm on November 11, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church, in Jackson, with Rev. Eddie Bromley officiating. Visitation will take place from 12 pm to 2 pm. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The pallbearers are Matt Cole, Alan Daniel Hudson, Keith Broyles, Justin Williams, Walter Hudson IV, Wesley Hudson, John Hudson, Jr., and William Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Church St, Jackson, TN 38301 or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019