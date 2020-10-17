1/
Margaret Moore
Margaret Moore

Humboldt - Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Moore, age 82, will be held at 2 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Bill Rice officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 12 PM until 2 PM at the funeral home. Appropriate social distancing protocols, with masks recommended, will be observed as set forth by the CDC and the State of Tennessee.

Mrs. Moore, a homemaker and member of Barron Springs Presbyterian Church, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Bailey Park Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Neese Moore; parents, Milburn Lewis and Mattie Rachel Perritt; a brother, Norman Perritt; and a grandson, Brennen McCormick.

Mrs. Moore is survived by three daughters, Donna Ray (Bobby) of Humboldt, Diane Henderson (Jim) of Athens, AL and Delane Skaggs (Doug) of Jackson; and a son, David Moore (Janet) of Martin; and three grandchildren, Amelia Ray, Madeline Ray and Zoe Bass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the charity of your choice.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
