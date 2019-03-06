|
Margaret Page Jackson
Jackson - Margaret Page Tomlinson Jackson, 71, left this earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1947 in Jackson, TN and was a retired Madison County School Teacher.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Tomlinson, her in-laws, Jamie and Doris Jackson and her uncle, Frank Tomlinson. Survivors include husband, Danny W. Jackson, her children, Samuel T. Jackson (Stacy McDonald), Laura Jackson, and Keith D. Jackson (Carol) and beloved Grandson Cody T. Jackson. She is also survived by two brothers and three sisters, 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Arrington Funeral Directors with Burial in Browns Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 6, 2019