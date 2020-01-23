|
Margaret "Pearlene" Sipes
Margaret "Pearlene" Sipes, 87, of Chester County, passed away on January 19th, 2020 at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, MS. Visitation will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, with a memorial service immediately following on Saturday January 25th at Shackelford Funeral Home in Selmer.
Pearlene was born March 9th, 1932, the daughter of Bulon and Attrice Flowers. She wed Thomas C. Sipes June 2nd, 1947. They made their life in Chester County, where they were an integral part of the community. They owned and operated Sipes Grocery for nearly two decades, and Pearlene ran her own beauty salon for the majority of her adult life out of the back of her dream home that she and Thomas built together. She loved living in Tennessee and being surrounded by wildlife. She had a passion for gardening and for watching and feeding the hummingbirds, songbirds, and butterflies in her garden.
Pearline was a woman with an astounding capacity to love. She made every single person in her life feel treasured and special. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, and mostly by her family.
She is survived by her son Bradford O. Sipes, three granddaughters, Stephanie Sipes Welsh (Eric), Lindsey Sipes, Kayce Sipes Singleton (Jonathan), and four great grandsons, Beckett Welsh, Lachlan Welsh, Jett Singleton, and Braven Singleton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas C. Sipes, her second husband Waldo Garner, her parents Bulon and Attrice Flowers, and siblings Jewel Hatch, Gerald Flowers, and Ruby Bolin.
