Marion Boyd Smothers
Marion Boyd Smothers, age 86, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, the Rev. James Otis and Zettye Aydelotte Smothers, and his sister, Joy Smothers Lawson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Marilyn Clanton Smothers, his daughter Gayna Traverse and husband Bill, his daughter Dianne Smothers and his son Chaplain Richard Smothers, U. S. Navy, and wife Carla. He is survived by his brother James Smothers and wife Mary and his sister Beverly Smothers. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Jasmine Wilson, B. J. Traverse and wife Jenny, Lauren Smothers, Stephen Smothers, Chelsea Smothers, Nate Smothers, and Mahli Smothers and by six great-grandchildren.
He retired as a professor of history from Jackson State Community College after twenty-five years and taught at Union University for ten years. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church where he taught the Sanctuary Sunday School class for 25 years and served as a deacon for many years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Meridian Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given to the Meridian Baptist Church Room in the Inn Ministry.
