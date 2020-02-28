|
Marion Ruane Nealon Mitchum
Marion Ruane Nealon Mitchum passed away on February 1, 2020 in her sleep in Bradford, TN. She is survived by Gary Carter of Bradford; their children and spouses, Josh Carter, Noah Mitchum, Lauren Mitchum, Aisley Carter, Brad Zak, and Emily and Nick Preston, as well as her siblings Helen Dorrance, John Nealon, Gardiner Nealon, Daniel Nealon, Caroline Nealon, Elizabeth Loughlin and their families. She will be especially missed by her grandson Noah Mitchum IV, and many devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. Her life and her legacy will live forever in their hearts.
Marion was born in Washington, DC, daughter of John Joseph Nealon and Elizabeth McManus Nealon. She earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1992 and worked in Tennessee, Maryland and the District of Columbia caring for elderly patients. Her adventurous spirit drew her to enlist with Merriams Midway Shows for many years, where her healthcare skills came in handy. Her work gave her the opportunity to travel across the US and Canada and collect hundreds of friends. She loved the camaraderie, lights, happy crowds, rides, food and activity. Marion was a talented storyteller who could share details about many of her zany escapades that would leave all who listened in awe.
Marion was very sentimental and deeply loved her family, her people and her dog, Rusty. Her kind and loyal heart welcomed all, and her story was driven by her love of life and search for happiness. Gary's love and care for her was a constant comfort in her life. She will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Marion will be remembered through memorials in Bradford and Ocean City, MD.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020