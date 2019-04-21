Marshall Lee Duffey



Medina, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Marshall Lee Duffey, age 79 of Medina, TN, will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at Medina First United Methodist Church, 500 West Church Street, Medina. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. and visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Reverend Steve Osborne will be officiating. A short graveside service and burial will be held at Friendship Cemetery, next to Friendship Baptist Church, Medina, following the service.



Mr. Duffey passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt, TN. He was born on September 28, 1939 in the Friendship community in northern Madison County. He was the son of Sammie Marshall Duffey and Eva Jewel Spencer Duffey. Mr. Duffey had three adopted siblings, who preceded him in death, Norman Larkin Spencer, William Andrew (W.A.) Spencer, and Mary Isabel Spencer Kee. He attended school at Center Grove School and was a 1957 graduate of Northside High School, Jackson, TN. He was an outstanding student/athlete and played three sports, football, basketball, and baseball, while in high school. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee at Martin and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). Mr. Duffey enjoyed a forty - year business career in Memphis, TN. He spent the majority of his career employed with Langston Bag Company, Memphis, as their Vice-President of Sales and traveling the United States. After retiring and returning to Medina in 1995, he invested heavily in real estate in Medina and contributed to the phenomenal growth of Medina over the past twenty years. He was married to Lila Mae Davis Duffey, on June 16, 1962 and were married for forty-eight years until her death on October 11, 2010.



Mr. Marshall Duffey was a member of Medina First United Methodist Church and involved in several community organizations over the years, such as the Medina Lions Club and West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation - Milan chapter. He had been a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He was a member of the 1954 Babe Ruth League baseball team in Jackson that came in second place in the 1954 Little Bigger League World Series at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C. August 17-21, 1954.



Mr. Duffey leaves behind one daughter, Dana Duffey Carey, of Medina, and her husband, Billy M. Carey, Jr., one granddaughter, Ainsley Elizabeth Kelso, one grandson, Conner Duffey Kelso (who was born on his grandfather's birthday in 2001), and two step-grandsons, Colby Hunter Carey and Chandler Hayden Carey, all of Medina, who lovingly called him "Poppa". He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, who he loved dearly.



Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Conner Kelso, Colby Carey, Chandler Carey, Michael L. Spencer, Randy Spencer, Jerry Graves, William Bland, and Todd Bain. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael "Deuce" Spencer II, Sonny Bain, Charles Foutch, Tim Bettie, Robert Williford, and Tommy Blasingame.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Ms. Sherry Osborne, Friendship Baptist Church, 817 Barnes Road, Medina, Tennessee, 38355. Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019