George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins

Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins Obituary
Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins

Jackson - Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins, age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens.

A more detailed obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 11, 2019
