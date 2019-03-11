|
|
Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins
Jackson - Martha Ann Smythe Scoggins, age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens.
A more detailed obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 11, 2019