Martha F. Wade



Jackson - Martha Frances Wade, age 72, made her last journey here on earth and gained her wings on Sunday, April 14th.



Martha was born on February 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Sam and Dorothy Hyle McCullom. She loved her Lord and had a loving heart for children and her family, as she devoted her career to caring for children in her child care business and being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and working in her yard, along with making good ole southern country cooked meals for her family. Her Love and devotion to her Lord and Savior was one of her Great strengths through all the years of her life. She made many loving memories with those closest to her and will be deeply & truly missed.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James D. Wade of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Lynn Wade McQuesten of St. Charles, MO, Jennifer Gordon and Karla Rene Grant of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren Wade Kemp and Seth Coffman and two great grandchildren, Madison Kemp and Riley Kay Coffman.



She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Katie Lynn Gordon.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.



Memorial donations can be directed to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Responder Rescue, 3711 Mexico Road, St. Charles, MO 63303 or www.responderrescue.org.



