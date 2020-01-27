|
|
Martha Isobel Todd
Ridgely - Martha Isobel Todd, 96, of Ridgely, formerly of Jackson, died Jan. 26,2020,at West Tennessee Healthcare of Dyersburg Hospital. Born Feb. 22, 1923, in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Jennie and Oliver Dicus. Mrs. Todd was employed as church secretary of First Baptist Church of Jackson for 25 years, where she was also a dedicated and active member. She was a 55-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron, Grand Officer, Grand Instructor, and Grand Representative, as well as a member of the Jackson chapter. "I'bel/Mama Bell," as she was lovingly called by family and close friends, enjoyed cooking and making fancy handwork which she shared with friends and family. Her records indicate she had given away over 450 crocheted pieces. Her apple cake, fresh fruit salad, and peanut butter-chocolate chip cookies were the best! She was also well known for assisting her husband, the late Bro. L. W. Todd, in his ministry of Baptist churches around West Tennessee, including those in Jackson, Camden, Adamsville, Alamo, Friendship, Lexington and Bethel Springs. Mrs. Todd was often called on to present devotionals in various clubs and organizations. She is survived by her son, Howard Todd(Kathy) of Ridgely; two grandsons, Conrad Todd DeLaney (Heather) of San Diego, Calif., and Wesley Lynn Todd (Lauren) of Auburn, Ala; four great grandchildren, Joseph DeLaney, Katherine DeLaney, Jacob DeLaney and Isabella DeLaney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bro. Leroy Wendell Todd; a daughter, Patsy Todd DeLaney; four brothers, Rufus Dicus, Charles Dicus, Frank Dicus, and Arlen Dicus; and two sisters, Eva Dicus Nichols and Osa Dicus. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at Friendship Funeral Home in Friendship, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral at 1 p.m., conducted by grandson Todd DeLaney. Interment will follow at Oakview Memorial Park in Alamo. Pallbearers will be Wes Todd, Joseph DeLaney, Jesse Daggett, Billy Joe Kennedy, Buck Nash and Bob Collins. Friendship Funeral Home 731-677-2673.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020