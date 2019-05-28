Martha Jane Exum



Jackson - Martha Jane Jacobs Exum, age 90, was born on January 8, 1929 in Lebanon, PA and passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lois Jarell and Fred Wilkins Jacobs,, Sr. early in her life, the family moved to Humboldt where Martha Jane was educated in the city schools, graduating from Humboldt High School in 1946.Following graduation from Rhodes College, she taught elementary grades in Humboldt, Madison County and Jackson school systems.



In 1953 Martha Jane married Joe Exum of Jackson, who survives her. Also surviving are a daughter, Evelyn Joyce and grandchildren Brian Joyce, Ben Joyce and Jordan Dyer (Dylan); and a son Joe (Jay) Exum, Jr. (Irene) and grandchildren Erin Exum and Riley Exum; and 3 great grandchildren, Hadley and Adeline Dyer and Eli Joyce. A sister, Dorothy Jacobs Beesley of Nashville, TN and a twin brother, Fred W. Jacobs, Jr., of El Cajon, CA preceded her in death.



Visitation for Martha Jane will be Wednesday, May 29 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Jackson. A memorial service will follow at the Church and burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.



The Family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 1627 N. Highland, Jackson, TN 38301 or to a . For a complete Obituary please visit our website at www.georgeasmithandsons.com Published in The Jackson Sun on May 28, 2019