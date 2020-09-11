1/1
Martha Nell Raines Dickerson
Martha Nell Raines Dickerson

Brownsville - Martha Nell Raines Dickerson, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Rev. Sam Stallings and Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.

Martha Nell was born and raised in the Beech Bluff community of Madison County. She graduated from Beech Bluff High School. She spent her adult life in Bolivar, TN and retired in Brownsville, TN.

She is survived by four children, Linda Stephenson (George) of Germantown, TN, Freida Hicks (Elmer) of Brownsville, TN, Jane Simmons (John) of Brownsville, TN, and Richard Dickerson (Carol) of Franklin, TN; one sister, Louise Stanford (Gordon) of Jackson, TN. She leaves a legacy of love for her six grandchildren, Jennifer Milligan (Wayne), Elliott Simmons (Lisa), Russell Dickerson (Kailey), Claire Dickerson, Stacey Hyde (Robert), and Walt Stephenson (Misty) and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Dickerson; her father, Arvie Raines; her mother and stepfather, Freida Staples Crowder and Elmer Crowder, and two brothers, Leon Raines and Thomas Raines.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. www.leaandsimmons.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
(731) 772-8880
