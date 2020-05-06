|
|
Marvin Austin Williams
Marvin Austin Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on May 3rd at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Judy Williams; children, Pat Collins (Lee), Keith Williams (Heather); stepchildren, Wayne Loyd, Sylvia Beaty, Kim Reeves, Laura Page; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Opal Williams; brothers: John Ed Williams and Don Williams. His wishes were to be cremated and there will be no service. Cards, flowers, or donations may be sent to his home, 1038 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, and support during this time of transition. He will always be remembered as a loving and caring father.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020