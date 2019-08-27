Services
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-1110
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Englewood Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Englewood Baptist Church
Jackson, TN

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Englewood Baptist Church
Jackson, TN

Marvin L. Shleby


1946 - 2019
Marvin L. Shleby Obituary
Marvin L. Shleby

Jackson - Mr. Marvin Lee Shelby, age 72, was born December 24, 1946 in Chester County, TN and departed this life Sunday August 25, 2019 in Jackson, TN. He attended Chester County High School and married Linda Kay Jones Shelby, later he moved to Jackson where he was the Owner of Shelby's Body Shop for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife. Survivors include his son, Nick Shelby and Granddaughter Taylor Nicole Shelby of Spring Hill, TN.

Funeral services for Mr. Shelby will be conducted Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, TN. Burial will be follow at Chester County Memory Gardens in Henderson, TN. The Shelby family will receive friends on Tuesday at Englewood Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m and Wednesday 9 am until the service.

Online register book at MedinaFuneralHome.com Medina Funeral Home 731-783-1110
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
