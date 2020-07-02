Mary Ann Norris Williams
Bells - Mary Ann Norris Williams, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence in Bells, TN. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Williams Family will have a private family graveside service without a visitation.
Mary Ann was born on February 24, 1943, on Norris Strawberry Farm in Bells, TN. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Bells, TN. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family, friends, and home. Her passions included working outside, antiques, and fellowship with family and friends. She also found much joy in filling shoeboxes for children at Christmas through Samaritan's Purse with her church.
Mrs. Williams is survived by one son, Dr. Rowe B. Brookfield (Kristi); two grandchildren, Kennedy Blaire Brookfield and Rowe Bradley Brookfield, II, all of Jackson, TN; one step-son, David Allen Williams of Fresno, CA; one step-daughter Laurie Ann Williams of Germany; one sister, Betty Jane Morris (Scotty) of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Benjamin Edward Norris of Bells, TN; a best friend, Raymond Russell of Brownsville, TN; and, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends whom she all adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. "Butch" Williams, III; one son, H. Morgan Brookfield, IV; her parents Paul David Norris, Sr. and Fannie Bessie Williams Norris; two brothers, Paul David Norris, Jr. and Robert Calvin Norris; one sister, Sara Frances Jernigan.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Providence UMC Cemetery, 21 Shaw Rd., Jackson, TN 38301, or the Kirkland Cancer Center, 720 W. Forest, Jackson, TN 38301. You are encouraged to visit our website at www.leaandsimmons.com
to see some pictures of her life and leave your personal condolences for the family. Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.