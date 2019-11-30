|
Mary Anne Beaman Gwin
Collierville - Mary Anne Beaman Gwin, 84, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Germantown, TN. She was born on March 6, 1935 in Murray, KY to the late Drs. Roy O. and Mary (Thompson) Beaman. She graduated from Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University in 1956.
Mary Anne married C. Leslie Gwin in 1958 in New Orleans, LA. They were happily married for 61 years. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Eads, TN. She was a devoted homemaker, an excellent cook, very talented seamstress, avid gardener and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending quality time with her family whom she loved dearly.
Mary Anne was the loving wife to the late C. Leslie Gwin; devoted mother of Carolyn (Tom) Smart of Naperville, IL; Steven (Peg) Gwin of Piperton, TN; John (April) Gwin of Decatur, AL; cherished grandmother of Britney Smart, Patrick Smart, Brianna Gwin, Parker Gwin, Ivy Gwin and great grandmother of Isabella Smart.
She was preceded in death by her husband C. Leslie Gwin and her parents Drs. Roy O. and Mary (Thompson) Beaman.
Her family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice as well as her many caregivers and nurses that took care of her over the years.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rob Mullins officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Rd Cordova, TN 38016 (www.mabts.edu).
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019