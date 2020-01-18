|
Mary "Margaret" Ferguson Nichols
Mary "Margaret" Ferguson Nichols, 86, passed on to heaven peacefully Jan 13, 2020 in Fulton Illinois with her daughter Kim and granddaughter Kelli by her side. Born in Fulton, Ky on April 16, 1933, she was the daughter of Homer and Mary Ferguson. "Nanny", as known by all her family, married Grover "Nick" Nichols of Jackson Tn., and had four children, David, Larry, Karen and Kim. She is survived by her sister Bobbie Ayers, her sons David and Larry, beloved care taker daughter Kim, grandkids Summer, Jason, Ryan, Kelli, Sara and 4 great-grandkids. Nanny lived for her family. She was always there to help and lend a hand, and never complained. Faced with many challenges, she had the heart of a lion, her destiny as our "ever- ready bunny", she just kept going and going. Please celebrate her life in your town and with your family and friends that loved her. A family wide celebration of life will take place later this year in Jackson, Tn. Instead of flowers, please make any donations to the . GOD speed momma
