Mary Funderburk
Crockett Mills, TN - Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary R. Funderburk, age 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the chapel of Ronk Funeral with her brother, Stephen Shaver, officiating. Burial will follow at the Crockett Mills Christian Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Funderburk passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Alamo Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born, July 9, 1953, to the late Elmer Shaver and Bernice Siegman Shaver in Bolivar, TN. She was a highly devoted wife, teacher, and sister.
Mrs. Funderburk is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Funderburk; brothers, Paul Shaver (Lois), David Shaver, John Shaver, Phillip Shaver (Paula), Stephen Shaver (Mallory); sisters, Grace Crosley (Roy), Martha Simmons (Keith); many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019