Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
For more information about
Mary Funderburk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Funderburk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Funderburk


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Funderburk Obituary
Mary Funderburk

Crockett Mills, TN - Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary R. Funderburk, age 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the chapel of Ronk Funeral with her brother, Stephen Shaver, officiating. Burial will follow at the Crockett Mills Christian Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Funderburk passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Alamo Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born, July 9, 1953, to the late Elmer Shaver and Bernice Siegman Shaver in Bolivar, TN. She was a highly devoted wife, teacher, and sister.

Mrs. Funderburk is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Funderburk; brothers, Paul Shaver (Lois), David Shaver, John Shaver, Phillip Shaver (Paula), Stephen Shaver (Mallory); sisters, Grace Crosley (Roy), Martha Simmons (Keith); many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -