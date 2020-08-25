Mary Jane Holt
Jackson - Mary Jane Holt, 92, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Northebrooke Healthcare.
She was born in Rutherford, TN June 5, 1928 the daughter of the late Persie Walker and Fannie Jane Cavitt. She was a longtime resident of Milan, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Einer Holt, two children Martin Holt and Maria Ledbetter.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00PM at Concordia Lutheran Church. A time of visitation will be from 1:00PM until service time. Burial will be in Rutherford City Cemetery.
Arrington Funeral Directors
