Mary Jane "Mollie" Palmer Rogers
Cookeville - "My Mollie," as Mrs. Rogers was affectionately known, was 83, having been born in Des Moines, Iowa in July 7, 1936. She was reared in Jackson, Tennessee where she met Jimmy Rogers, her life long husband, dearest friend and constant admirer. The two were college freshman, age 19 and 18, when they were married on March 17, 1955. On February 15, 2020, death ended their beautiful, much-admired marriage one month shy of 65 years.
Their union resulted in four sons: Tyler Howard Rogers, Wesley Alan Rogers (wife, Lori), Timothy Palmer Rogers (wife, Lisa), and Andrew Wade Rogers (wife, Melody). They have 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home was at the site of her memorial service on Thursday, February 20, at 2 p.m. The family received friends from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, and from noon until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020