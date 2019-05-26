|
|
Mary Jo Hill Stringer
Jackson - Mary Jo Hill DePriest Stringer, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and heavenly family on May 24, 2019, after a long, heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer's. She was born January 5, 1930 to the Robert Edward Dickerson and Josephine Parish Dickerson. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of nine at Pinson Baptist Church. In 1945, she was a charter member of Beech Bluff Baptist Church which was established by her late father. She was Valedictorian of the Beech Bluff High School 1947 graduating class. She was employed by American Olean Tile Co. for about 15 years before moving to Bolivar in 1977. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband Verlon Lois Hill in 1976, husband Glenn E. DePriest in 1992, and by two brothers, William Edward Dickerson and Thomas Earl Dickerson. She is survived by her husband, Hulon Stringer of Bolivar, daughters Deborah Isbell (Darryl) of Jackson, Dana Maness (David) of Bells, grandchildren Brad Isbell (Kayci) of Drummonds, Stephanie Halford (Terry) of Jackson, Michael Maness (Amy) of Bells, Jeremy Maness (Renae) of Medina, ten great grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and step-children Harvey Stringer (Brenda) of Bolivar, and Anita Bell (David) of Arkadelphia, AR, four step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Martha Nell Dickerson, a host of nieces and nephews, and special friend Jean Bledsoe and her girls. The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at noon until the time of the service at 2:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Home in Bolivar. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Mifflin Rd., Jackson, TN. The family would like to extend grateful appreciation to special friends/sitters who have provided loving care in her home: Burnette Clark, Doris Turner, Pam Coble, and Beverly Robinson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the West TN Chapter-, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117 or the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, 312 Cheyenne Dr, Jackson, TN 38305. Shackelford Funeral Home, Bolivar, TN, 731-658-5277
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 26, 2019