Mary Mathis
Charlotte - Mary Warren Mathis, 91, passed away February 25, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was the only child of Maybell Usery and Jesse Osborne. She was predeceased by her husband, Mel Mathis.
Mary was born in Jackson, Tennessee and graduated from Beech Bluff High School. She worked with her first husband Ernest at Warren's Nu-Way Shoe Shop for many years, and later retired after twenty years of service at Quaker Oats. Following her marriage to Mel Mathis, she moved to Big Sandy and later Linden, where they both enjoyed many years of boating, fishing and wildlife in God's great outdoors.
Mary moved to Charlotte, NC in 2012 to live next door to her daughter, Debbie Warren. They enjoyed many sweet times together that included Caribbean cruises and trips to the mountains and coast of North Carolina. She attended many country music concerts. She loved arts and crafts, cooking good food, and visiting with friends. She was fun-loving, warm and kind, and an excellent, doting grandmother to all of her beloved grand-dogs.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, 1017 Summertown Hwy., Hohenwald, Tennessee.
If you would like to honor Mary, please consider a contribution in her memory to RAIN, PO Box 37190, Charlotte, NC 28237.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 28, 2019