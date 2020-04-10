|
|
Mary "Bootsie" Reasons
Alamo - Bootsie Reasons (Mary Laverne) went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehab Center with her family by her side. She was born July 15, 1927, to Willie and Mary Edwards of the Cairo community. She would have been 93 in July of this year. Since suffering a stroke in December of 2014, her home had been at the Alamo Nursing Home where she was so loved and cared for by the wonderful healthcare workers there.
She was a lifelong member of Pond Creek Congregational Methodist Church and loved her church family even when it became impossible for her to continue going. Her church family continued to minister to her through visits, cards, and special treats. She was a fun lady and always had a beautiful smile and an encouraging word for everyone. She loved staying in her room at the nursing home, but loved all visits from everyone. The "girls" at the nursing home would come in and try to get her to participate in all the activities, but she preferred to stay in her room because she did not want to have to bother them with getting her in and out of her wheelchair. Her personality was infectious, and along with that personality, her grandchildren and staff at the nursing home referred to her as many things: Bootsie, Boo, Boo Boo, Boopie, Mama Boo, Bootsie Boo, Bootsie Lou, and "my Bootsie".
She married Morris Reasons in 1947 and raised a family in the farming community of Cairo. Later they moved to Rainbow Circle in Alamo where they were surrounded by wonderful Christian neighbors and she lived there until her stroke forced her to find a new home at the nursing home. Mr. Reasons preceded her in death in May of 2014,
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (James) Laster of Charlotte, Tennessee and son, Gary Reasons (Rita) of Alamo, Tennessee; her eight grandchildren, Jason & Stephanie Laster of Cedar Park Texas, Jami and Denise Laster of McEwen, Tennessee, Kara Laster Stokes of Dickson, Tennessee, Heather and David Gibson of Franklin, Tennessee, Chad and Charity Reasons of Jackson, Tennessee, and Ryan and Ingrid Reasons of Memphis, Tennessee along with 13 great grandchildren. Also surviving her are two sisters, Joy Nell (Elbert) Woods of Cairo, Tennessee, and Carolyn (Larry Joe) Prescott of Crockett Mills, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Morris and her siblings: Ruth McDonald, Evelyn Blizzard, Frances Barnwell, Pansy Miller, Max Edwards and Nelson Edwards.
A private immediate family burial service will be held on Saturday, April 11 at Cypress Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude and love to the staff and caregivers at Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Alamo, Tennessee for their exceptional care and love for "Miss Bootsie" over the past five and half years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Cypress Cemetery Fund, % Joe Spraggins, 108 Cypress Church Road, Bells, Tennessee 38006
Arrangements are under the direction of Ronk Funeral Home, 106 South Bells Street, Alamo, Tennessee, 731-696-5555.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020