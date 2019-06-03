|
|
Mary Welch
Milan, TN - Funeral service for Ms. Mary Darlene Welch, age 82 of Milan, will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5 - 8 pm and on Tuesday from 12 - 2 pm. All visitation will be held at the church.
Ms. Welch was a faithful member of the Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, was a member of the CPWM and was instrumental in helping with Operation Christmas Child. She was a past member of the Women the Elks, was a Milan Band and Color Guard Booster, worked in the Milan Boy and Girl Scouts and before his death, volunteered at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital with her husband assisting in the Pastoral Care Unit.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Leon "Bill" Welch, her parents Joe and Nina Hughes Tiller and a brother Billy Tiller. Ms. Welch is survived by three children Bill Welch (Brenda) of Jackson, Brenda Townsend of Milan and Coleen Belvin (Don) of Brownville, ME, a sister Shirley Schmuck of Hawthorne, NV, five grandchildren Kim Coffey (John) and Amanda Beller (Lowell) both of Jackson, Mary Johanna Rancourt (Mike) of Hampden, ME, and Kristi Wortham (Sam) and Courtney Hemann (Benjamin) both of Milan and eight living great-grandchildren Ava Beller, Tayte Coffey and Madi Coffey all of Jackson, Owen Rancourt and Madison Rancourt both of Hampden, ME and William Massey Robinson, Taylor Nichole Robinson, Nash William Hemann and baby Hemann all of Milan.
Memorials may be directed to the Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 3, 2019