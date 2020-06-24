Mattie Smith ClarkeMedina - Mattie Clarke was born August 1, 1928, in Henderson County, Tennessee, daughter of Otis and Dovie Smith, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a brief illness. A wonderful neighbor to many over the years, awesome mom and grandparent, faithful member of Medina First Baptist Church for 57 years, she retired from the Milan Arsenal Ammunition Plant after 33 years of employment.Other than her parents, she was proceeded in death by husband, William A.Clarke; sisters, Sue Zugbaum and Avo Barnes; brothers, Edward Smith, Joe Smith, Orvie Smith, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Diane Clarke.Surviving are her son Darrell Clarke and wife Denise; daughter, Dianne Matheny and husband Rick; brother, Amo Smith; extended family, Bernice and Sandra Smith. She had 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, along with a precious number of nieces and nephews.Mattie was known for her love and dedication to God, her family, and her church. She was immensely grateful for her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful and meaningful memories. As her health declined she often reminded folks that: "l have lots of family that I love dearly here on this earth, but I have a great deal of family waiting on me in heaven".Graveside service for Mrs. Clarke will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hickory Flat Cemetery in Cedar Grove, TN with Rev. Frank Bowling officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Medina First Baptist Church.