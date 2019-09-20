Services
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-3643
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed's Chapel
Lexington, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Lexington, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Lexington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Edward Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Edward Johnson Obituary
Max Edward Johnson

Lexington - Max Edward Johnson Sr., age 79, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Jackson . Mr. Johnson was a retired business owner. He is survived by his wife, Linda Powers Johnson, 2 daughters, Tammy (Dale) Middleton and Jeanna (Reid) Threadgill of Lexington, 1 brother, Mike Johnson of Jackson, and 3 sisters, Pat McCreary of Houston, Barbara Young of Linden, and Debbie Newman of Jackson. Mr.Johnson had 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Beacham Hunley and Billy Joe Johnson, and a son, Max Edward Johnson Jr.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 21 at 11 AM at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Lexington with burial to follow in Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20 from 3PM-8PM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington. Visitation will on Saturday will be at Rock Hill Baptist Church from 9AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now