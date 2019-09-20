|
Max Edward Johnson
Lexington - Max Edward Johnson Sr., age 79, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Jackson . Mr. Johnson was a retired business owner. He is survived by his wife, Linda Powers Johnson, 2 daughters, Tammy (Dale) Middleton and Jeanna (Reid) Threadgill of Lexington, 1 brother, Mike Johnson of Jackson, and 3 sisters, Pat McCreary of Houston, Barbara Young of Linden, and Debbie Newman of Jackson. Mr.Johnson had 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Beacham Hunley and Billy Joe Johnson, and a son, Max Edward Johnson Jr.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 21 at 11 AM at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Lexington with burial to follow in Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20 from 3PM-8PM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington. Visitation will on Saturday will be at Rock Hill Baptist Church from 9AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 20, 2019