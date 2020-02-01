|
Maxine Elizabeth Kennedy
Jackson - Graveside services for Ms. Maxine Elizabeth Kennedy, age 87, will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 am at Highland Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mickey Jackson officiating.
Ms. Kennedy passed away on February 1, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was born on September 13, 1932, in Muskogee, OK to the late Henry and Bertha Green.
Ms. Kennedy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Joseph Kennedy; daughter, Kathleen Kennedy; granddaughter, Erika Wood; grandson, Blake Wood.
Ms. Kennedy is survived by her son, Alan J. Kennedy (Donna); daughter, Patricia L. Hale (Gary); seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020