Murfreesboro - Michael Cameron Haltom (Mike) died suddenly at his home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, 11/01.



Mike was born on Nov. 2, 1961, in Jacksonville, AR, to Clifford L. Haltom and Ouita W. Taylor. Having lived in several states as a child, Mike moved with his family to Jackson Sun where he lived for many years.



Mike attended Jackson South Side High School, eventually earning his diploma via a GED.



After graduating, Mike served in the US Navy. When he left the Navy, Mike began his career as a tradesman, working for various companies.



Mike's work ethic and pride in his work led to many job opportunities, as well as personal ones.



Mike met and wed Mary Bryant in 1986. They had a son (Troy Cameron Haltom) in 1987.



Through time and changes, Mike and Mary divorced.



Later, Mike met Zara Allen, who he married in 2002.



Those who knew Mike Haltom knew a man who had many challenges and struggles in his life. To know Mike fully was to know a man who was boundlessly energetic and enthusiastic; a man who could be impulsive while he was also seriously intelligent.



Mike is survived by his mother (Ouita Haltom), his son and daughter-in-law (Troy and Erin Haltom), his brother and brother-in-law ( Aubrey Haltom and Jeff Bridwell), and his nephew (Julian Bridwell-Haltom).



Mike is predeceased by his father (Clifford Haltom), his brother (Howard Kirby Haltom), his wife (Zara Haltom).



Due to the pandemic, a memorial via Zoom is planned for November 21, 2020.









