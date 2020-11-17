1/
Michael Cameron Haltom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Cameron Haltom

Murfreesboro - Michael Cameron Haltom (Mike) died suddenly at his home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, 11/01.

Mike was born on Nov. 2, 1961, in Jacksonville, AR, to Clifford L. Haltom and Ouita W. Taylor. Having lived in several states as a child, Mike moved with his family to Jackson Sun where he lived for many years.

Mike attended Jackson South Side High School, eventually earning his diploma via a GED.

After graduating, Mike served in the US Navy. When he left the Navy, Mike began his career as a tradesman, working for various companies.

Mike's work ethic and pride in his work led to many job opportunities, as well as personal ones.

Mike met and wed Mary Bryant in 1986. They had a son (Troy Cameron Haltom) in 1987.

Through time and changes, Mike and Mary divorced.

Later, Mike met Zara Allen, who he married in 2002.

Those who knew Mike Haltom knew a man who had many challenges and struggles in his life. To know Mike fully was to know a man who was boundlessly energetic and enthusiastic; a man who could be impulsive while he was also seriously intelligent.

Mike is survived by his mother (Ouita Haltom), his son and daughter-in-law (Troy and Erin Haltom), his brother and brother-in-law ( Aubrey Haltom and Jeff Bridwell), and his nephew (Julian Bridwell-Haltom).

Mike is predeceased by his father (Clifford Haltom), his brother (Howard Kirby Haltom), his wife (Zara Haltom).

Due to the pandemic, a memorial via Zoom is planned for November 21, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved