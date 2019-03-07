|
Michael Edward Herndon
Humboldt - Michael Edward Herndon, age 49, died tragically along with his wife Stacey Renee (Pedigo) on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while walking on Gibson Cemetery Road.
Michael was born on August 9, 1969 in Jackson, TN, the son of Helga Reuter Herndon and the late James Fredrick Herndon. He was a self-employed construction worker, who loved being at the river and hunting for arrow heads.
He is survived by his mother, Helga Herndon of Jackson, TN; his nephew, James Parker Herndon of Enville, TN; his sister-in-law, Nish Herndon of Enville, TN; his aunt, Ilse Trojok of Germany; Parker's grandparents, Harold and Frankie Finley of Enville, TN and a special friend, Annie Massengill of Enville, TN.
He was preceded by his father, James Fredrick Herndon, brother, James Patrick Herndon, uncle Meridith Herndon and grandparents, Willis and Regina Herndon.
SERVICE: A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.
