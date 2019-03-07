Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edward Herndon


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Edward Herndon Obituary
Michael Edward Herndon

Humboldt - Michael Edward Herndon, age 49, died tragically along with his wife Stacey Renee (Pedigo) on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while walking on Gibson Cemetery Road.

Michael was born on August 9, 1969 in Jackson, TN, the son of Helga Reuter Herndon and the late James Fredrick Herndon. He was a self-employed construction worker, who loved being at the river and hunting for arrow heads.

He is survived by his mother, Helga Herndon of Jackson, TN; his nephew, James Parker Herndon of Enville, TN; his sister-in-law, Nish Herndon of Enville, TN; his aunt, Ilse Trojok of Germany; Parker's grandparents, Harold and Frankie Finley of Enville, TN and a special friend, Annie Massengill of Enville, TN.

He was preceded by his father, James Fredrick Herndon, brother, James Patrick Herndon, uncle Meridith Herndon and grandparents, Willis and Regina Herndon.

SERVICE: A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now