Michael G. Jackson



Decaturville - Michael Grady Jackson, 73, of Decaturville, TN passed away Friday, August 21st, at his home.



Mike is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jackson, his daughter, Michelle Jackson-Tyler, and his son, Keith Jackson. Mike is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Zane, Zoe, Zander, and Zen Tyler of Imperial, MO; and Mateo and Niko Jackson of St. Louis, MO.



Mike grew up in St. Louis and excelled in academics at Valley Park High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Rolla and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Mike had a long career as a Telecommunications Engineer, earned his MBA, and retired from Lucent Technologies.



Mike's lifelong hobbies included restoring classic Corvettes, raising Huskies, and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals. After retiring to his family farm in Decaturville, TN, Mike and his wife were inspired by a PBS special to build their own log cabin. Having conquered that challenge, they went on to manage their lively herd of 6 Morgans, 6 Miniature Horses, and 1 Medicine Hat.



Mike was active in his community and enjoyed his role as an Adult Sunday School teacher at New Hope Baptist Church.



Mike's father, Grady Jackson, was a founding member of the Middleburg Ruritan Club. Mike proudly served as a President, focusing his efforts on raising scholarship funds.



Mike was also active in Gideon's International Bible Ministry, promoting the distribution of God's Word around the world.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Mike to one of the above three organizations.



Visitation will be held at Reed's Chapel in Decaturville, TN, Friday (8/28) 2 - 7pm and Saturday (8/29) 11am - 2pm. Funeral services will be held at 2pm, AT Reed's Chapel - Decaturville followed by burial at Crowell Chapel Cemetery, 12601 TN-201, Decaturville, TN 38329.



If attending the visitation or funeral service, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. If bringing food to the visitation, it is requested that each portion be individually wrapped.









