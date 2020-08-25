1/
Mildred Blackwell
Mildred Blackwell

Jackson - Mildred Blackwell David left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020. She was 85 years old. She leaves behind her husband, Vaughn David.

Mildred was a friend to all that knew her, and she was devoted to her family. She was born to Addie and Eddie Lewis in 1935 and began school when she was four years old as she was so exceedingly smart. She graduated from Mercer High School and eventually began to work at MLG&W in accounting. That became her career job which she cherished. Even after her retirement she was called back many times to assist that department.

Mildred was married to George Blackwell until his death in 2007 and they had one son, Charles, (Jeanine Silk). Mildred had two grandchildren Laura Suratt and Jeffery Blackwell (Carrie)

Mildred leaves behind her sisters and brothers Peggy Burton, Diane Wright (Larry), Sonny Lewis, Bobby Lewis (Vada), Tommy Lewis (Lynn), Stepchildren Ruth Ann David, Gary David, Mike David (Vicky), step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held on August 27, 2020 at Lawrence Sorenson funeral followed by her internment at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Memphis, TN.

The family request that donations in her memory be made to Madison Baptist Church building fund or the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
