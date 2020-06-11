Mildred Dailey
Mildred Dailey

Jackson - Mildred Ann Sumler Dailey 87, of Jackson TN passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at Trezavant Manor -Allen Morgan in Memphis, TN surrounded by family. Born on January 16, 1933, she was the daughter of Lester Vance and Linnie Alma Blanton Sumler. Mrs. Dailey graduated from Jackson High School in 1951. A member of Parkview Baptist Church, Jackson, TN for her entire life, she volunteered as a Sunday School Preschool teacher for many years. She was active in the Fraternal Order of Police Ladies Auxiliary for 22 years and served as Treasurer. She was married to Robert W. Dailey, Jr. for 68 years. Mildred was a devoted loving wife, mother, "Grandma" and "Great-Grandma". She was preceded in death by her parents Lester Vance and Linnie Alma Blanton Sumler, twin granddaughters, a sister Elizabeth Martin, brother James Robert Sumler and niece Denise Sumler McAlister.

Besides her husband, survivors include two sons and one daughter, Robert (Cindy) Dailey III of Villa Rica, GA, Ann Bell of Memphis, TN and Andrew (Beth) Dailey of Huntersville, NC; five grandchildren Brooke Hanks of Knoxville, TN, Drew (Kelly) Dailey of Cumming, GA, Adam (Heather) Dailey of Concord, NC, Ryan (Laura) Dailey of Knoxville, TN and Bert Dailey of Huntersville, NC and six great grandchildren Deacon and Jack Hanks, Thomas and Knox Dailey and Elijah and Finn Dailey.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN with Pastor Henry Richerson officiating from Parkview Baptist Church. In place of visitation a time of sharing will be part of the service. Interment will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and two of her great grandsons.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Parkview Baptist Church, 2644 Christmasville Rd, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfunerlgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
