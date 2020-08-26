1/
Mildred H. Johnson
1919 - 2020
Mildred H. Johnson

Jackson - Graveside service for Mrs. Mildred H. Johnson, age 100, will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Greg Gillbreath officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on August 26, 2020, in Henderson, TN. She was born on December 9, 1919, in Carroll County, TN to the late Will C. Hall and Donie May Lifsey Hall. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Orris Johnson; brother, James S. Hall; sisters, Catherine Hall Kee, and Willodean Hall Henry.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
