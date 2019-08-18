|
Mildred Rushing
Jackson - Mildred G. Rushing, age 88, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Jackson, TN. She was born in Lavinia, TN to the parents of Guilford and Nellie McMinn Sloan. She was retired as a seamstress from Oakley Fashions and loved sewing, making quilts, and cooking, as well as bright and beautiful flowers. She was a lifelong member of Madison Baptist Church in south Jackson.
She is survived by one son, Tony (Sherry) Rushing of Humboldt, TN; one daughter, Belinda (Glen) Gambill of Jonesboro, AR; two sisters, Pauline (Larry) McNeil and Mamie Taylor, seven grandchildren, sixteen Great Grandchildren, and eight Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Margaret Ramsey who is survived by her husband William, one brother, Carl Sloan, and one sister, Eunice Smith.
The family wants to thank a special person, Brenda Huey, for her lifelong friendship. Throughout the years, Ms. Huey has become a beloved member of the family and Mrs. Rushing's constant companion. The family will always be thankful for her kindness, compassion, and love.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Rushing's grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
SERVICES: A visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Don Chism officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 18, 2019