Millard Higdon
Medina, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Millard Higdon will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock, TN. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Higdon, age 89, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Orville Higdon and Lura Beasley Higdon. Millard was a 50 year member of Bruceton Masonic Lodge. His pride and joy was being the founder of Hig's Restaurant in Hollow Rock, McKenzie, and Milan, where he retired from the business in 2006.
Millard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Higdon; sisters, Lorene King, Lewana Smothers, Onellia Kirk, Dorothy Edwards; great-granddaughter, Madison Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Johnnie Epperson Cash Higdon; son, Donald Higdon and wife Dawn; daughters, Judy Moore and husband Ray, Cathy Greenberg and husband Michael; step-children, Tommy Cash and wife Lisa, Pam Goad and husband Jeff, Barbara Cash; brother, Bobby Higdon and wife Patsy; sister, Betty Foreman; 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to share a special thank you to Susie and Maria for their care the last 3 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or LeBonheur.