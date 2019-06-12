|
Mrs.Unita Carter
Wildersville - Funeral services for Mrs. Unita Carter, age 83, are scheduled for 2 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mrs. Carter passed away early Monday at her home in Wildersville. She was born August 28, 1935 in Chester County to the late Willie Franklin and Grapel Edgin White. She was a retired real estate agent for Paul Powers Realty. She was a member of Greater Life Church and loved reading, flowers, and spending time at the river. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Mr. Paul Carter; her son, Paul Kevin Carter (Debbie); her brother, Burl White (Gail); and two grandchildren, Whitney Revells (Ryan) and Andrew Carter.
