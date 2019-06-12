Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mrs.Unita Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs.Unita Carter


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mrs.Unita Carter Obituary
Mrs.Unita Carter

Wildersville - Funeral services for Mrs. Unita Carter, age 83, are scheduled for 2 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mrs. Carter passed away early Monday at her home in Wildersville. She was born August 28, 1935 in Chester County to the late Willie Franklin and Grapel Edgin White. She was a retired real estate agent for Paul Powers Realty. She was a member of Greater Life Church and loved reading, flowers, and spending time at the river. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Mr. Paul Carter; her son, Paul Kevin Carter (Debbie); her brother, Burl White (Gail); and two grandchildren, Whitney Revells (Ryan) and Andrew Carter.

Pafford Funeral Home

731-968-2544

www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now