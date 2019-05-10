Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
MSGT Raymond Neal Bennett (Retired)

Jackson - Master Sargent Raymond Neal Bennett USAF (Retired) died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Raymond was born in Corinth, MS on June 1, 1941, the son of the late Raymond Woodrow and Vera Mae Duncan Bennett. He was married to Frances Bennett who preceded him in death March 2019. MSGT Bennett proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he received several decorations including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with 4 Oak Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his military service Raymond was employed with WBBJ TV serving in technical training and engineering for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Rick Bennett and wife Kim of Southaven, MS and Robert Bennett; his daughter, Tina Hills and husband Michael of Jackson, TN; his sisters, Paula Gaston and husband Frank and Bettye Jean Powell and husband Joseph all of Morristown, TN and two grandchildren, Bethany and Charlie Bennett.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 10, 2019
