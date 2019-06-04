|
|
Murray Anthony "Tony" Hopper
Jackson - Tony Hopper, 71, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Toya Johnson Hopper of Jackson, TN; two sons, Bryan Hopper of Hendersonville, TN and Murray Anthony Hopper and wife Sarah of Jackson, TN.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Browns Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
Published in The Jackson Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019