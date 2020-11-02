1/1
Murray Gayle Watson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Gayle Watson

Friendship - Murray Gayle Watson, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Gayle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anita Watson, his two daughters Kim Watson (Greg) and Gayla Kail (Ben), grandchildren Jacob Watson (Demi), Logan and Connor Johnston, Maggie, Jada, Jack, and Clay Kail, great-grand daughter Jersey Watson. Gayle had many nieces and nephews that he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Lyndell Parlow Watson, his son Roger Gayle Watson, infant daughter Mary Jo Watson, his brother Donald Watson, and his sister Myrna Lou McClain.

He and Anita successfully owned and operated Watson Roofing Company for 30 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Crockett Mills Community Center on Thursday, November 5th. Visitation will be from 12:00 until time of the service at 2:00. We recommend you bring your own outdoor chair. Mask are required.

Memorials can be made to the Crockett Mills Community Center PO Box 41 Crockett Mills, TN 38021. Cards of sympathy can be mailed to Mrs. Gayle Watson PO Box 21 Friendship, TN 38034.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Crockett Mills Community Center
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Crockett Mills Community Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 2, 2020
Praying grace for the family of this good man. Much love and many prayers for comfort and healing.

Bill and Linda K.
Linda Cone
Friend
November 2, 2020
Our condolences
Tony Neill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved