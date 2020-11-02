Murray Gayle Watson



Friendship - Murray Gayle Watson, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Gayle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anita Watson, his two daughters Kim Watson (Greg) and Gayla Kail (Ben), grandchildren Jacob Watson (Demi), Logan and Connor Johnston, Maggie, Jada, Jack, and Clay Kail, great-grand daughter Jersey Watson. Gayle had many nieces and nephews that he loved.



He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Lyndell Parlow Watson, his son Roger Gayle Watson, infant daughter Mary Jo Watson, his brother Donald Watson, and his sister Myrna Lou McClain.



He and Anita successfully owned and operated Watson Roofing Company for 30 years.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Crockett Mills Community Center on Thursday, November 5th. Visitation will be from 12:00 until time of the service at 2:00. We recommend you bring your own outdoor chair. Mask are required.



Memorials can be made to the Crockett Mills Community Center PO Box 41 Crockett Mills, TN 38021. Cards of sympathy can be mailed to Mrs. Gayle Watson PO Box 21 Friendship, TN 38034.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store