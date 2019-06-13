Myra Jone Ward



Jackson - Myra Jone Ward, age 76, of Jackson, TN and Jacksonville, FL, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after suffering a severe stroke.



Jone was born July 8, 1942 in Opp, AL. She grew up in Pensacola and attended the University of Florida Gainesville, earning a master's degree in psychology. Jone was generous, loving, warm, and vivacious, embodying the hands and feet of Christ for all who knew her. Her life was spent helping others as a counselor and mental health services director, and she especially had a tender heart for the less fortunate. She was a beloved member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church (Jackson) and Lake Shore United Methodist Church (Jacksonville).



Jone is survived by husband Willis Ward; children, Mark Prewitt and Ty (Carrie) Prewitt; grandchildren, William and Caroline Prewitt; nephews, Gary (Sandra) Knight, William (Tracy) Knight, and Karl (Rethia) Knight; niece, Molly Knight (Jeffery) Owens; stepson Willis Ward, Jr.; former daughter-in-law Anita Tyler; and by countless other family members and close friends who loved her tremendously.



She was preceded in death by father William Oliver Kimbro; mother Myrtle Jones Gibeaut; stepfather Charles Gibeaut; sister Ernestine Knight; and nephew, Charles Edward Knight.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons in Jackson, TN from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with funeral services immediately following.



A graveside service will be held at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp, AL on Sunday, June 16 at 2:00.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RIFA at rifajackson.org. The family would like to thank the health care team of the JMCGH Neuro ICU, especially RN Jordan Morrissey, for their vigilant and loving care.



"Don't be dismayed by good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends." - from Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach



George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary