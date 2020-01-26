|
|
Najanna Ann Coleman
Milan, TN - Najanna Ann Coleman, 82, of Milan, Tennessee passed away Friday January 24, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life. Najanna was born on November 29, 1937 to Guy and Myrtie Belle McCartney in Milan,Tennessee.
After graduating from Milan High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Wenton E. Coleman in 1957, they had two children, Deborah and Scott.
Najanna attended West Tennessee Business College and Vanderbilt Banking School. Her career in banking spanned more than 50 years, and included working for Milan Banking Company, Bancorp South and Citizens Bank and Trust. Najanna's was passionate about service which is evident in her long list of community involvement for which she was frequently recognized. She was named the Outstanding Young Woman of the Year by the Milan Jaycees in 1968 and Milan's Woman of the Year in 1989. She was Vice Chairman of the 1976 Bicentennial Program and Chaired the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Throughout her career she served on The Tennessee State Commission of Real Estate Appraisal Board, Milan Housing Authority Board, Gibson County Utility Board, Northwest Tourism Board, Gibson County Fair Board, United Way Board and Allocation Committee, West Tennessee Heart Association Board of Directors and the Gibson County Lake Authority. She was a member of the Gibson County Bankers Association as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans Foreign Wars for 20 years.
A staunch Democrat, Najanna was involved in politics not only in her hometown but across the state and nation as well. She was quite active in the Gibson County Democratic Party and served as a Delegate for the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012.
Najanna's greatest passion was for her family. She was the proud grandmother to six grandchildren and was in the stands or audience cheering them on in whatever sport or activity they were involved in. She became a great-grandmother in the spring of 2018 to Asher James Patterson. Najanna attended First Baptist Church Milan for almost 30 years and was a member of Northside United Methodist Church in Jackson at the time of her death.
Najanna was predeceased by her husband, Wenton and her parents, Guy and Myrtie.
She is survived by children Scott Coleman of Tallahassee, Florida and Deborah Patterson of Jackson, Tennessee, son-in-law Charles Patterson, daughter-in-law Amy Coleman, and grandchildren John Richard Patterson (Lisa) of Nashville, Jay Michael Patterson of Houston, Texas, Joseph Patterson, Janie Michelle Patterson, Peyton Coleman and Katie Coleman.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held at Bodkin Funeral Home, 2000 South First St., Milan from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are John Richard Patterson, Jay Michael Patterson, Joseph Patterson, Peyton Coleman, Steven Dillard and Don Farmer.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are appreciated: Northside United Methodist Church, 2571 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN and The Tennessee State Veterans' Home - Humboldt, 2865 E Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020