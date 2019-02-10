|
|
Nancy Carol Lovelace
Jackson, TN - Funeral services for Ms. Nancy Carol Lovelace, age 70, will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019, in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Layman. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Lovelace passed away February 9, 2019, in Jackson, Tennessee. She was born May 22, 1948 in Bells, Tennessee to Farrow and Carolyn Lovelace Crowder. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She worked for America Olean Tile for 38 years. Nancy loved life and especially her beloved nieces, nephews, and mostly her Tennessee Vols. She was a member of East Union Baptist Church and East Union Ruritan Club.
She was preceded in death by her father, Farrow Lovelace; brother, David M. Lovelace; step-father, Bud Crowder; step-brother, Joe Crowder.
Surviving relatives include her mother, Carolyn Crowder; sisters, Susan Kemp (Wayne), Cathy Newman (Gil); sister-in-law, Sally Ellis (Don); step-brother, Ronnie Crowder (Connie); nieces and nephews, Brian Kemp (Ginger), Leigh Ann Gay (Matt), David Lovelace, Jr. (Amy), John Lovelace (Lisa); Hunter Newman (Ashley), and Ethan Newman (Kelley); several beloved great-nieces and nephews; special friend, James Taylor.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the .
Visitation for Ms. Lovelace will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home
731-424-2424
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 10, 2019